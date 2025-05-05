Pionk logged three assists, three shots on net, six hits, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-3 double-overtime win over the Blues in Game 7.

Pionk was forced into heavy usage after Josh Morrissey (upper body) left the game in the first period. The 29-year-old Pionk stepped up with 46:15 of ice time, and he was productive in those minutes. His biggest helper was on Adam Lowry's goal at 16:10 of the second overtime frame. Pionk had five points, 14 shots on net, 21 hits, 10 blocks, 14 PIM and a plus-4 rating over seven contests in the first round. If Morrissey misses time, Pionk will take over on the top power-play unit while also seeing a hearty bump in overall usage.