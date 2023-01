Pionk registered four hits and a game-high six shots on goal in Friday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

Pionk missed the scoresheet but was relentless in the offensive zone. Specifically, he turned out to be a sneaky good DFS play with all those shots moving the needle on a three-game slate. Pionk has a career-high seven goals to complement 12 assists through 43 games.