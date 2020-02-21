Pionk collected a pair of assists while adding five shots, three hits, two blocks and two PIM in Thursday's 5-1 win over Ottawa.

Pionk's breakout season continued with another boxscore-filling performance. He set up a Mark Scheifele power-play goal in the first period and had the secondary assist on Kyle Connor's second-period tally. That's now eight points (one goal, seven assists) in the last seven games for the 24-year-old. An undrafted, college free agent out of the University of Minnesota Duluth, Pionk has rather quietly put up 41 points in 62 games in his third NHL season.