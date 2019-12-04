Play

Pionk notched an assist in Tuesday's 5-1 victory over Dallas.

Pionk is rolling right now with three points in his last four games. With the Jets' blue line dealing with a number of injuries, the 24-year-old Pionk will continue to log big minutes, including with the No. 1 power-play unit, which will set him up well to continue contributing offensively.

