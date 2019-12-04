Jets' Neal Pionk: Earns assist in win
Pionk notched an assist in Tuesday's 5-1 victory over Dallas.
Pionk is rolling right now with three points in his last four games. With the Jets' blue line dealing with a number of injuries, the 24-year-old Pionk will continue to log big minutes, including with the No. 1 power-play unit, which will set him up well to continue contributing offensively.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.