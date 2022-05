Pionk finished the 2022-23 campaign stuck in an 18-game goal drought during which he registered five assists, 23 shots and 36 hits.

For the third straight season, Pionk reached the 30-point threshold but managed just three goals. While Josh Morrissey figures to remain the quarterback of the top power-play unit, Pionk should continue to get plenty of opportunities and should be capable of offering solid top-half fantasy value heading into next season.