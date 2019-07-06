Pionk officially filed for arbitration Friday.

Acquired by Winnipeg in the deal that sent Jacob Trouba to New York, Pionk opted for arbitration ahead of Friday afternoon's deadline. Now, the 23-year-old blueliner, fresh off recording 26 points in 73 games with the Rangers in 2018-19, will try and come to terms on a long-term deal with Jets before the two parties meet with a neutral arbitrator.