Pionk managed an assist, five hits, three shots on goal and three blocked shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Pionk was all over the box score despite the poor result for the Jets. The defenseman has accumulated a goal, seven assists, 42 hits and 10 blocked shots in his last 10 games. He's up to 31 points, 104 shots and 122 hits in 49 contests overall as a physical and high-scoring defenseman.