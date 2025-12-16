Pionk netted a goal, placed two shots on target, recorded two blocks and dished out three hits in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to Ottawa.

Pionk tallied a goal in the second period to level the score at one apiece. The goal was his first since his return to the lineup from a lower-body injury. With Monday's twine finder, the 30-year-old blueliner is up to two goals, six points, 58 shots on net, 59 hits and 46 blocks through 28 games this season. While he's experiencing a down year offensively, Pionk has maintained value in fantasy through covering major stat categories. Even on nights when he doesn't find the scoresheet, he can manage to scrape together solid performances through his work on the other side of the blue line.