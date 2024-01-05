Watch Now:

Pionk produced an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Sharks.

Pionk has a point in six of his last nine games. That follows a 10-game drought that dried up most of his fantasy value. The 28-year-old is at 15 points, 67 shots on net, 82 hits, 46 blocked shots, 24 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 37 appearances. He's likely best deployed as a streaming and DFS option when his offense is warm like it is now, but he will just about always play second fiddle to Josh Morrissey on the Jets' blue line.

