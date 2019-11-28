Pionk picked up an assist with the man advantage and four hits in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.

The defenseman found Blake Wheeler on the power play in the first period, and Wheeler then served up Patrik Laine for the goal. Pionk also had two blocked shots, two shots on goal and two PIM in the contest. The 24-year-old has 12 points (five on the power play), 55 hits and 49 shots in 25 outings this season.