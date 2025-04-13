Pionk notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Blackhawks.

This was Pionk's second game back after missing 12 contests due to a lower-body injury. The defenseman has jumped right back in to a top-four role, adding five shots on net, five hits and two blocked shots over his two games since returning. Overall, he has 38 points, 121 shots on net, 114 hits, 99 blocked shots and a plus-20 rating over 68 appearances, though it looks like the time lost will cost him a chance at reaching the 40-point mark for the second time in his career.