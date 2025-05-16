Pionk logged two assists (one on the power play), six hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Stars in Game 5.

Pionk got on the scoresheet for the first time in the second round in this contest. He helped out on Mark Scheifele's opening tally in the second period and Vladislav Namestnikov's power-play goal in the third. Pionk is up to seven points, 23 shots on net, 42 hits, 16 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 12 playoff contests. He continues to see top-four minutes and will play a big role defensively if the Jets are able to pull off a comeback against the Stars, who lead the series 3-2 after Game 5.