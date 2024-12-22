Pionk scored a power-play goal, dished an assist and added three hits in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Wild.

Pionk stretched the Jets' lead to 3-0 with his second-period goal. He also set up Vladislav Namestnikov's insurance tally in the third. The 29-year-old Pionk has six points over 11 outings in December, but two of those games have been multi-point efforts. It hasn't helped his consistency, but the defenseman is still tracking toward a career year. He's at five goals, 26 points, 60 shots on net, 57 blocked shots, 49 hits, 24 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 35 appearances.