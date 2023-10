Pionk picked up an assist in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Flames.

Pionk has reached the 30-point mark in four consecutive seasons and is well on pace with a tally in the season opener. Last season, the blueliner was relatively ineffective with the man advantage, registering just three power-play points despite averaging 1:55 of ice time. If he can get going with the extra attacker, Pionk could crest the 40-point threshold for the first time since 2019-20.