Jets' Neal Pionk: Handed qualifying offer
Pionk was qualified by Winnipeg on Tuesday.
Pionk was brought in by the Jets in exchange for Jacob Trouba and the 20th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft (Ville Heinola), which means he was always on the club's list for receiving a qualifying offer. The blueliner won't cost the team as much as Trouba would have, but he still will put a dent in its approximately $23.8 million cap space.
