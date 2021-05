Pionk posted an assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Flames.

Pionk has helpers in consecutive games after shaking off an unusually long six-game point drought. The 25-year-old defenseman has been a bit cold late in the season, but he still has totals of 31 points, 96 shots on goal, 133 hits and 71 blocked shots through 52 contests. His non-scoring production gives him a stable floor in fantasy.