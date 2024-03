Pionk registered a power-play assist in Friday's 6-0 win over the Ducks.

Think of Pionk as a no-frills fantasy defenseman. It's not likely that he'll light up box score on a given night, but Pionk has a safe floor as he's close to making it five straight seasons with 30 points or more while representing the Jets. As a testament to his well-rounded game, Pionk has stacked five goals, 19 assists, 86 blocked shots and 183 hits against a plus-11 rating through 66 contests.