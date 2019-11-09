Pionk registered a power-play assist and four shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

Pionk set up Blake Wheeler for a shot that sailed wide but right to Jack Roslovic, who scored the goal. The defenseman has adjusted fairly well to the Jets, with two goals, eight helpers and a plus-7 rating through 17 contests. Three of Pionk's assists have come on the power play. For good measure, the 24-year-old also has 33 shots on goal and 36 hits this year.