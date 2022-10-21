Pionk scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and logged four hits in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

The Jets had few bright spots in this game, which was essentially lost in the first period. Pionk turned in a positive effort with his second straight multi-point effort. Those games have earned him three goals and one assist, accounting for all of his offense through four contests. The 27-year-old defenseman has added 12 shots on net, 11 hits, five blocked shots and a minus-1 rating while logging top-pairing minutes.