Pionk inked a two-year, $6 million deal with Winnipeg on Sunday.

Pionk was traded to Winnipeg last month as part of the deal that sent Jacob Trouba to the Rangers. The Jets' blue line has taken a significant hit this offseason, so the 23-year-old should slot into a top-four role. Last season, he scored six goals and 26 points with 98 blocked shots and 138 hits in 73 contests.