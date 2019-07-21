Jets' Neal Pionk: Lands two-year deal with Jets
Pionk inked a two-year, $6 million deal with Winnipeg on Sunday.
Pionk was traded to Winnipeg last month as part of the deal that sent Jacob Trouba to the Rangers. The Jets' blue line has taken a significant hit this offseason, so the 23-year-old should slot into a top-four role. Last season, he scored six goals and 26 points with 98 blocked shots and 138 hits in 73 contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...