Pionk notched an assist, two shots on goal, three blocked shots and four hits in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche in Game 2.

Pionk helped out on a David Gustafsson tally in the first period. After posting 33 points for the second season in a row, Pionk should be able to offer solid offense and plenty of physical play from his second-pairing role in the playoffs. The 28-year-old blueliner had 220 hits, 118 blocked shots, 63 PIM and 146 shots on net over 82 regular-season outings.