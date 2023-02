Pionk posted an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.

Pionk has picked up three points over the last two games after he was limited to three helpers in the previous 14 contests. The 27-year-old's upswing on offense is a good sign for the Jets' scoring depth behind Josh Morrissey on the back end. Pionk is up to eight goals, 17 helpers, 102 shots on net, 124 hits, 92 blocked shots, 29 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 57 outings.