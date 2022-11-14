Pionk provided a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kraken.

Pionk helped out on Blake Wheeler's game-tying goal late in the third period. Over the last three games, Pionk's been picking up the pace on offense with a goal and three helpers. For the year, the veteran defenseman has produced four goals, six helpers, 32 shots on net, 35 hits, 21 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating. His helper Sunday was his first power-play point of the campaign after he recorded 12 in 2021-22.