Pionk notched an assist in Friday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Pionk extended his point streak to four games (one goal, three assists) with a helper on Nikolaj Ehlers' game-tying tally in the second period. It's good to see more consistency from Pionk, who has maintained a top-four role amid a slightly down first half of the season on offense. The blueliner is at 16 points, 68 shots on net, 83 hits, 47 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 38 appearances, and it seems he's leveling off at his usual scoring rate.