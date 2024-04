Pionk logged an assist, six hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

Pionk helped out on the second of Gabriel Vilardi's three goals in the game. With four helpers over his last five outings, Pionk is making steady contributions on offense. The defenseman is up to 29 points, 138 shots on net, 209 hits, 102 blocked shots, 57 PIM and a plus-5 rating over 76 appearances. If he can pick up one more point, he'll reach the 30-point mark for the fifth straight year.