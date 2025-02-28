Pionk scored a goal on three shots, added three hits and logged two PIM in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Predators.

Pionk's goal at 11:05 of the first period tied the game at 1-1 briefly, but the Predators answered on Thomas Novak's power-play tally just over four minutes later. Over seven outings in February, Pionk has two goals and two assists. The 29-year-old blueliner has nine goals this season, one shy of his career high from 2022-23, and he's already up to 37 points, 107 shots on net, 100 hits, 91 blocked shots, 44 PIM and a plus-19 rating through 60 appearances. With a quarter of the campaign to go, he has a good chance of matching his career-best 45 points from the 2019-20 campaign.