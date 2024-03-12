Pionk scored a goal on three shots, added two PIM, doled out five hits and blocked four shots in Monday's 4-0 win over the Capitals.

Pionk's tally midway through the first period was all the support Connor Hellebuyck needed to guide the Jets to a win. It was Pionk's first tally since Jan. 16, and he picked up five assists over the 20 contests between goals. The defenseman is up to 23 points, 123 shots on net, 178 hits, 85 blocked shots, 49 PIM and a plus-13 rating over 64 appearances this season. Without an uptick in offense, he's in danger of missing the 30-point mark for the first time since 2018-19.