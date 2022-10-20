Pionk produced two goals, including the overtime clincher, as the Jets upended the Avalanche 4-3 Wednesday.

Pionk, who recorded his fourth game-winning goal, could be discovering an offensive side to his game. The 27-year-old defenseman collected a career-best six goals during consecutive seasons (2018-19 and 2019-20). During his two previous two seasons, Pionk had back-to-back three-goal efforts. Joining the rush Wednesday, Pionk gave the Jets a 2-0, first-period lead on a one-timer off an on-the-tape pass from Mason Appleton. The winning goal developed just 31 seconds into the extra stanza, again off an Appleton assist.