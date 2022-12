Pionk produced two assists and four blocked shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Pionk had been in quite the rut, going nine games without a point entering Thursday. He helped out on goals by Kyle Connor and Cole Perfetti to end the skid. Pionk is still a solid source of physical play even when his offense dries up. The 27-year-old defenseman has four goals, nine helpers, 45 shots on net, 58 hits, 42 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 25 contests.