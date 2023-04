Pionk recorded a power-play assist, nine hits and a minus-4 rating in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 2.

Pionk set up Adam Lowry's first-period marker. With an assist in three straight games, Pionk is providing solid offense from the blue line. The 27-year-old defenseman also has 10 hits, two blocked shots and two shots on net through two playoff contests. He'll continue to see top-four minutes as a physical presence on defense.