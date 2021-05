Pionk (undisclosed) is day-to-day with a "minor" injury and won't play Saturday against Ottawa, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Jordie Benn will fill the blue line spot vacated by Pionk. The former Rangers defenseman will have three more opportunities to make his return before the end of the regular season, starting with Monday's game against the Canucks. Pionk has 31 points in 52 games this season as a key piece on the Jets' blue line.