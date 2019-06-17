Pionk was traded to the Jets along with the 20th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft in exchange for Jacob Trouba.

Like Trouba, Pionk is also a restricted free agent so Winnipeg is only acquiring his rights. However, he will be much more affordable to extend. The 23-year-old has shown promise though, notching six goals and 26 points while racking up 138 hits during the 2018-19 campaign. Pionk should be a decent bottom-four defenseman for the Jets next season.