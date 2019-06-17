Jets' Neal Pionk: Packing bags for Winnipeg
Pionk was traded to the Jets along with the 20th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft in exchange for Jacob Trouba.
Like Trouba, Pionk is also a restricted free agent so Winnipeg is only acquiring his rights. However, he will be much more affordable to extend. The 23-year-old has shown promise though, notching six goals and 26 points while racking up 138 hits during the 2018-19 campaign. Pionk should be a decent bottom-four defenseman for the Jets next season.
