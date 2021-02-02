Pionk notched an assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Flames.

Pionk set up Mark Scheifele for the game-tying goal with 1:50 left in regulation. The 25-year-old Pionk has been fairly consistent with six assists, 15 shots on goal, 19 hits and seven blocked shots in nine contests this year. He's lost out on some power-play time to Josh Morrissey, but Pionk still works on the second unit. The Nebraska native is a solid depth option with a strong physical presence for fantasy managers.