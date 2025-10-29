Pionk dished out two assists and logged nearly 25 minutes of ice time in Tuesday's win over Minnesota.

Pionk snapped a three-game pointless streak with a first-period assist Tuesday in Minnesota. It's been a sluggish start to the season, as he's managed just two assists through 10 games. While he's not known as a premier offensive blueliner, Pionk has surpassed the 30-point mark in six straight seasons, suggesting his production should rebound soon. Given his steady minutes and role quarterbacking Winnipeg's second power-play unit, he'll have a good chance to build on this performance in a favorable home matchup against Chicago on Thursday.