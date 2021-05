Pionk (undisclosed) will be in the lineup for Tuesday's matchup with Vancouver, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Pionk returns to the lineup following a two-game absence due to his undisclosed injury. While the blueliner is currently bogged down in a 34-game goal drought, he has chipped in 16 assists over that stretch, including six with the man advantage. In addition to his spot in the first pairing, Pionk figures to be back on the top power-play unit.