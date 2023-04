Pionk delivered three helpers in a 5-4 double overtime loss to the Golden Knights on Saturday in Game 3.

Pionk helped maestro a frantic three-goal comeback in the third period and skated a game-high 41:08 after Josh Morrissey left the game with a knee injury early in the first period. Pionk also laid seven hits and block five shots. He'll be expected to carry a heavy load for the Jets going forward, as Morrissey will not return to the series.