Pionk notched an assist, four blocked shots and two hits in Friday's 3-2 win over the Sabres.

Pionk has chipped in more regularly on offense lately, logging a goal and three helpers with a plus-7 rating over his last six games. The defenseman is up to seven points, a plus-4 rating, 28 shots on net, 32 hits and 21 blocked shots through 16 appearances. The 28-year-old continues to see top-four minutes and time on the second power-play unit, and he's on a pace similar to the one that saw him rack up 33 points in 82 outings a year ago.