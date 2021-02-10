Pionk recorded a power-play assist, three hits and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Flames.

Pionk set up Nikolaj Ehlers for the opening tally of the contest at 3:23 of the second period. The Jets have played the Flames five times already this season, and Pionk has exactly one assist in each of those games. The 25-year-old rearguard has nine helpers to go with 27 hits, 19 shots on net and 12 blocked shots in 12 outings overall. Fantasy managers will hope Pionk can stay productive in a two-game home series versus the Senators on Thursday and Saturday.