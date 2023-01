Pionk scored a goal and an assist on two shots in the Jets' 7-5 loss to the Red Wings on Tuesday.

Pionk opened the scoring for the Jets with a wrist shot from the point to cut the Detroit lead to 3-1. He would also add an assist on Nikolaj Ehlers' goal early in the third period. This performance gives Pionk points in two straight games with three points in that span. On the season, Pionk has seven goals and 19 assists in 41 games.