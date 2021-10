Pionk produced an assist, three shots on goal, five hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Ducks.

Pionk set up Nikolaj Ehlers' second goal in a span of 19 seconds late in the third period, which was enough for the Jets to escape Anaheim with a win. The 26-year-old Pionk is up to six helpers in six games. He's added 17 shots on net, 23 hits, eight blocked shots and 10 PIM, providing a well-rounded stat line that translates well to the virtual game.