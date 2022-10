Pionk notched an assist, three shots on goal, five hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Pionk set up an Adam Lowry tally early in the third period. The assist was Pionk's second in four games. The 27-year-old defenseman continues to put up well-rounded numbers with six points, 23 shots on net, 25 hits, 14 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating in nine contests this season.