Pionk logged an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 6-1 loss to the Panthers.

Pionk has picked up three helpers through six games in April. The 26-year-old defenseman helped out on Nikolaj Ehlers' lone tally Friday. Pionk has 32 points, 128 shots on net, 171 hits, 85 blocked shots, 44 PIM and a plus-6 rating in 70 appearances in a down year on offense.