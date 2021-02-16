Pionk recorded two assists, four hits and two PIM in Monday's 6-5 win over the Oilers.

Pionk's first helper came on a Mark Scheifele power-play goal in the first period. In the second, Pionk set up Mathieu Perreault for the Jets' fifth goal of the game. The 25-year-old Pionk has racked up one tally and 11 assists in 15 games this season. He's added 38 hits, 17 blocked shots, 25 shots on net and a plus-1 rating. Pionk had 2:24 of power-play ice time Monday, while Josh Morrissey only saw 1:17 with the man advantage. If Pionk can get consistent first-unit usage, that'll provide a significant boost to his already solid fantasy value.