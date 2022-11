Pionk recorded an assist, four blocked shots and two hits in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Stars.

Pionk looked good to start the year, but he's slowed a bit with three assists in his last seven outings. He set up a Saku Maenalanen tally in the second period Tuesday. Through 12 contests, Pionk has three goals, four assists, 29 shots on net, 31 hits, 20 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating while logging top-pairing minutes and some power-play time.