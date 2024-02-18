Pionk notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Canucks.

Pionk helped out on Gabriel Vilardi's first tally of the game. This was Pionk's second straight game with an assist, though he went six contests without a point prior to his recent success. The 28-year-old won't always have consistent offense, but he usually adds steady non-scoring production. He's at 20 points, 99 shots on net, 128 hits, 65 blocked shots, 41 PIM and a plus-9 rating over 52 appearances this season in a top-four role.