Pionk scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Canucks.

Pionk set up the second goal in Kyle Connor's natural hat trick before adding a tally of his own in the second period. The goal was Pionk's first since his last multi-point effort, which was Dec. 21 versus the Wild. He had just two assists between then and now. The defenseman is up to the 30-point mark (six goals, 24 helpers), for the sixth season in a row, adding 75 shots on net, 72 blocked shots, 70 hits, 32 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 45 appearances. Pionk has a legitimate chance to challenge his career high of 45 points from 2019-20 if he can put together a decent second half.