Pionk recorded eight shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Washington.

Despite putting up a season-high eight shots, Pionk was unable to write his name on the scoresheet. The blueliner remains stuck in a nine-game goalless streak but has racked up six helpers (four with the man advantage) over that stretch. With Josh Morrissey (upper body) sidelined, the Jets will lean even more on Pionk down the stretch.