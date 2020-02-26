Jets' Neal Pionk: Racks up eight shots
Pionk recorded eight shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Washington.
Despite putting up a season-high eight shots, Pionk was unable to write his name on the scoresheet. The blueliner remains stuck in a nine-game goalless streak but has racked up six helpers (four with the man advantage) over that stretch. With Josh Morrissey (upper body) sidelined, the Jets will lean even more on Pionk down the stretch.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.