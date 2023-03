Pionk posted an assist, three shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Pionk has a goal and two assists over his last four outings. That bump in production followed a stretch in which he had just one assist over 12 games. The 27-year-old defenseman hasn't had a ton of consistency this year, but he's at 29 points, 128 shots on net, 158 hits, 115 blocked shots, 33 PIM and a minus-12 rating through 73 appearances in a top-four role.