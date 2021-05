Pionk managed a power-play assist, four hits and three shots on goal in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Oilers in Game 3.

Pionk had the secondary helper on the first of Nikolaj Ehlers' two tallies in the contest. The 25-year-old Pionk had picked up a pair of assists, 13 hits and five shots on goal through three playoff outings. He'll continue to play a significant top-four role on defense.