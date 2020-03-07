Pionk picked up a power-play assist in Friday's 4-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Pionk is in the midst of a career year, with 44 points (25 on the power play), 168 shots on goal and 159 hits through 69 contests. Expect the 24-year-old defenseman to remain the quarterback of the top man-advantage unit in Winnipeg -- it's been a productive role for Pionk thus far.